Trump's most significant legacy

If Trump's presidency has done nothing else, it's given ordinary Americans permission to love their country again.

Think about it. Ever since progressives seized control of public education and the mainstream media in the 1960s, they've been in a tireless and relentless mission to disparage the very nation that gave them the prosperity to despise their prosperity. "For most of America's 244-year history, the dominant political parties that evolved had a common goal constantly working to improve the country they both loved," opined John Eidson at the American Thinker. No more. The left believes nothing good – nothing whatever – can be said about America.

Trump is shoving that attitude back in their faces. He is unabashedly proud to be American, and he's reviving that pride in millions upon millions of others, essentially giving permission for people to love their country once again. Nowhere did that attitude better come to light than in Tuesday's State of the Union address.

Predictably, Trump covered some of the highlights of his three years in office during his speech. While he did so, the Democrats sat like sullen children, refusing to rise or clap or cheer no matter what good news was delivered. Lowest unemployment among women and minorities? Boo. Booming economy? Yawn. Seven million people getting off food stamps? Hiss! (Literally.) Energy independence? The horror! Improvements to the nation's health care system? Detestable. School choice? Anathema. Awarding a desperately ill Rush Limbaugh with the Medal of Freedom for over three decades of brilliant commentary on the inner workings of American politics? Meltdown! (This, despite the fact that Obama awarded well over 100 Medals of Freedom, many to his Hollywood buddies.)

Trump's "recitation of record low unemployment, rising wages, soaring consumer confidence and stock markets are so familiar that it is easy to forget how important they are to the health and welfare of millions of families," writes Michael Goodwin in the New York Post.

Through it all, Nancy Pelosi sat behind Trump – in full view of the cameras – and made faces. Honestly, it was like watching a bored kindergartner. She fidgeted, she mumbled, she sneered. Frankly, she looked unhinged. Then, in a gesture that was clearly orchestrated, she ripped up Trump's speech, an action that impressed nobody except CNN.

Pelosi told Fox News she took the action "because it was the courteous thing to do considering the alternatives. I tore it up. I was trying to find one page with truth on it. I couldn't."

Really, Nancy? No truth in the SOTU? Are you suggesting unemployment isn't low? Are you saying 7 million people didn't get off food stamps? Are you implying the economy isn't booming? Or were you figuratively demonstrating your desire to tear apart the country?

Pelosi's behavior disgusted many of her supporters. "It turns out that most Americans think you should stand up and clap for the good things that happen in America instead of sulk and pout on your butt like a spoiled child," noted PJ Media.

Liberal C-SPAN asked viewers to call in and give their opinions on Trump's speech. The results, to put it mildly, were not what they expected. Leftist voters were disgusted by the Democrats' behavior in general and Pelosi's actions in particular.

"I'm a Democrat, but I no longer will vote Democrat," said one caller. "I think it's outrageous that they sat there when all these good things are happening to our country and how much we love our country. And they looked like they hated our country. … It's outrageous, and I will never vote Democrat again." She went on to say that all her family voted for Hillary in 2016, but this time they will not vote for a Democrat.

Another man called in and said, "Let me put it this way: I've been a Democrat for 70-some years and what I saw tonight was appalling to me … it was very disrespectful to this president, and I didn't vote for him … but that man is the president and we should respect him." He continued, "What I've seen tonight of the Democrat Party, I am changing my mind. … I'll probably stay home. I'm embarrassed being a [expletive] Democrat for what they did in the House today. … They looked like a bunch of dadgum idiots sitting there."

And on and on it went, with outraged Democrats expressing how fed up there are with the left's hatefulness.

OK, so maybe Trump's biggest accomplishment isn't giving Americans permission to love their country again. Maybe it's shining a spotlight on how much progressive Democrats hate, loathe and despise their country and long to "fundamentally transform" it into a socialist hellhole.

"America is the place where anything can happen," the president said. "America is the place where anyone can rise. Here, on this land, on this soil, on this continent, the most incredible dreams come true. The American age, the American epic, the American adventure has only just begun. Our spirit is still young. The sun is still rising. God's grace is still shining. My fellow Americans, the best is yet to come."

And then Nancy ripped up her copy of the speech.

The behavior of the Democrats over the last three years has sent millions of previously liberal voters straight into the arms of Trump. Yet Dems continue to act like childish idiots, thus sending even more voters to the other side. Trump's approval shot upward after the SOTU and after witnessing the Democrats' behavior. (Bonus question: Why don't they learn from this?)

It's very clear Trump has a positive and unifying vision for America: "Our agenda is relentlessly pro-worker, pro-family, pro-growth and, most importantly, pro-American. We are advancing with unbridled optimism and lifting our citizens of every race, color, religion and creed very high."

The Democrats, by contrast, have a doomsday agenda to divide our nation and bring it down. The last thing they want to do is put America first.

This, I hope and pray, will be remembered in November when people cast their votes.