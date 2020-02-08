Twiggy the water skiing squirrel under investigation for violating Vancouver bylaws

(CBC NEWS) City of Vancouver staff says it is investigating whether an event at the Vancouver International Boat Show, that features a squirrel water skiing, violates municipal bylaws.

Twiggy the water skiing squirrel is performing for the first time in the Vancouver edition of the show this week in what is described by organizers as "an educational life jacket and water safety presentation."

The event, which involves a trained squirrel using miniature water skiis to navigate around an indoor pool, came under scrutiny after the City of Toronto announced Friday that Twiggy's performances the week of Jan. 17 broke its own municipal bylaws.

Read the full story ›