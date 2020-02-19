U.S. is attacking China with coronavirus, Iraqi claims

An Iraqi political analyst is charging – wildly – that the U.S. is attacking China with the coronavirus.

The stunning claim is from Sabah Al-Akili, who was speaking on Al-Eteiah TV in Iraq.

Al-Akili said the epidemic serves American interests and is part of a biological war being waged against China by the U.S., according to researchers at the Middle East Media Research Institute, which monitors, interprets and analyzes reports from that region.

"He elaborated with a claim that there have been analyses that say that in 2015, an American delegation to a military conference in China released 'electronic flies' that spread the virus. It should be noted that 'electronic flies' is the Arabic term for 'bots,' but it seems that Al-Akili believes them to be actual flies that were released in China," MEMRI said.

Al-Akili's statement was: "There are analyses that say that in 2015, there was an American delegation that came to China to take part in a military industry conference. According to these analyses, this epidemic was spread there, and according to some analyses, electronic flies [sic] were spread in that region.

"Whom does this virus serve? According to this analysis, the virus serves the USA. China's losses are estimated at $500 billion since the beginning of the crisis. This affects [China's] situation. The United States has taken some measures with regard to China, like preventing Chinese products from entering the U.S., and preventing Chinese citizens from entering Europe and the United States. So this is a war against China, waged by means of this epidemic," he said.

"According to Chinese analyses, the United States is behind this attack, which is a part of the biological war against China. The United States has conducted experiments in this field," he claimed.

The plague, which has been going on for several weeks, has been centered in the area of Wuhan, China, but has spread worldwide. Its death toll to date is about 2,000, with some 75,000 infections reported.

Just hours ago, some 450 passengers were allowed to leave a cruise ship that had been quarantined in Tokyo because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Officials said none showed any symptoms of the respiratory illness during a 14-day quarantine period and all had tested negative for the virus.

And a report said those passengers on board another cruise ship at dock in Cambodia for nearly a week left the vessel Wednesday after they tested negative for the coronavirus.