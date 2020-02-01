SECTIONS
U.S. believes al-Qaida leader in Yemen 'likely' killed by airstrike

Network considered most-dangerous branch of global terror group since its creation in 2009

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 1, 2020 at 5:24pm
(FOX NEWS) U.S. officials believe the leader of Al Qaeda's affiliate in Yemen was "likely" killed by an American airstrike earlier this month, a well-placed source told Fox News Friday.

Qassim al-Rimi is believed to have died as a result of the attack but his death has not been confirmed. The airstrike was first reported by The New York Times.

Rimi's Yemen-based network, Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), is considered to be the most dangerous branch of the global terror group since its creation in 2009.

