SECTIONS
World
Print

U.S. led entire world in reducing CO2 emissions in 2019

Electricity demand declined because demand for air-conditioning, heating lower as result of milder summer, winter weather

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 13, 2020 at 4:27pm
Print

(DAILYWIRE) The United States led the entire world in reducing CO2 emissions last year while also experiencing solid economic growth, according to a newly released report.

“The United States saw the largest decline in energy-related CO2 emissions in 2019 on a country basis – a fall of 140 Mt, or 2.9%, to 4.8 Gt,” The International Energy Agency (IEA) reported on Tuesday. “US emissions are now down almost 1 Gt from their peak in the year 2000, the largest absolute decline by any country over that period.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×