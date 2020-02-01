U.S. neo-Nazi faces $12.9M fine for sending racist robocalls

(LONDON GUARDIAN) A neo-Nazi propagandist responsible for sending out racist robocalls across the country faces a $12.9m fine imposed by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

The FCC said on Thursday that during 2018 Scott Rhodes, who moved last year from Idaho to Montana, made robocalls that “targeted specific communities with the intent to cause harm”.

The FCC added that the calls “appears to have used an online calling platform to intentionally manipulate caller ID information so that the calls he was making appeared to come from local numbers”, thus violating the 2009 Truth in Caller ID Act.

It remarked that the commission “may not impose a greater monetary penalty in this case than the amount proposed”.

