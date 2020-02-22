SECTIONS
U.S.-Taliban truce takes effect, setting stage for peace deal

'Intra-Afghan negotiations will start soon thereafter, and will build on this fundamental step'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 22, 2020 at 4:44pm
(ASSOCIATED PRESS) A temporary truce between the United States and the Taliban took effect on Friday, setting the stage for the two sides to sign a peace deal next week aimed at ending 18 years of war in Afghanistan and bringing U.S. troops home.

If successfully implemented, the weeklong “reduction in violence” agreement, which came into force at midnight Friday local time (1930 GMT, 2:30 p.m. EST), will be followed by the signing of the peace accord on Feb. 29, wrapping up America’s longest-running conflict and fulfilling one of President Donald Trump’s main campaign promises.

