Van Jones: Dems have pummeled themselves with '3 years of fantasy-football politics'

CNN analyst and former Obama adviser Van Jones is blowing the whistle on his fellow Democrats for wastefully spending "three years of fantasy football politics" with the impeachment of President Donald Trump and his alleged collusion with Russia instead of focusing on African-American voters.

Appearing on CNN's "SE Cupp Unfiltered" on Saturday, Jones said:

"I would accuse my party at this point of having engaged in three years of fantasy-football politics where we said, 'OK, don't worry. Trump is never going to be seated because the Electoral College won't seat him.' Remember that?"

"'Don't worry, Bob Mueller is going to take him out of the White House in handcuffs.' Remember that? 'Oh, don't worry. He'll be impeached and removed.'

"After three years of all of that fantasy football, guess what we have? Trump is still in the White House, and we still don't have a candidate."

Jones continued his verbal assault on Democrats, saying: "The way we've developed our issues may or may not even serve us."

"Had we spent past three years accepting reality that a bunch of people who voted for Obama twice voted for Trump, hard to call them Nazis, and listen to them, in addition to our own constituencies, and figured out what they needed, we might be in a position to have Trump on the run. The reality is all the blood, sweat and tears over impeachment, Bob Mueller, has not done anything dent Trump, he's higher in the polls than he's ever been, and we still don't have a candidate."

After President Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday night touting record-low black unemployment, rising wages, criminal justice reform and school choice, Jones warned Democrats to "wake up," because the president is "going after enough black votes to cause us problems."

"What he was saying to African-Americans can be effective," Jones told a CNN panel, the Daily Caller reported.

"You may not like it but he mentioned [historic black colleges and universities]," he continued. "Black colleges have been struggling for a long time, a bunch of them have gone under: He threw a lifeline to them in real life in his budget. He talked about this. He talked about criminal justice reform. He talked about Opportunity Zones.”

A recent Rasmussen poll shows black-voter support for Trump has doubled in the last year to an astonishing 42%.

Jones said Democrats shouldn't make the mistake of thinking that Trump's rhetoric will turn off all black voters.

"The thing about it is, and we've got to wake up, folks, there's a whole bubble thing that goes on. Well, he said s-hole nations, therefore all black people are going to hate him forever," the analyst said. "That ain't necessarily so. I think what you're going to see him do, you may not like my rhetoric, but look at my results and my record for black people. If he narrow casts that, it's going to be effective."

Jones said Democrats also need to pay more attention to "the Latino vote" and not assume that Trump's hard-line stance on immigration will alienate everyone in that demographic.

"We've got to be clinical about this stuff," he said. "We get so emotional about it. That was a warning shot to us that he's going after enough black votes to cause us problems."

See Jones' remarks on CNN:

42% approval

In November, polls by both Rasmussen and Emerson showed Trump had a remarkable 34% approval rating among black voters, compared to the 8% he received from blacks in the 2016 election.

An analysis by the Washington Examiner in November showed the dramatic rise in support by blacks could make the difference in the 2020 election.

Boosting his percentage among blacks in November to between 10% and 15% could be enough to put him over the top, said pollster Jonathan Zogby of Zogby Analytics at the time.

Zogby found at that time that Trump was receiving 12% of the black vote against Joe Biden, 14% against Sen. Bernie Sanders and 17% against Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Those levels are the best for a Republican president or presidential candidate since 1968.

New perspective

Senior Trump campaign official Katrina Pierson said in November that Trump's support among blacks is "going in the right direction."

Pierson noted Trump had respect in the black community long before he ran for president, with Don King and Jesse Jackson counted among his friends.

But when he ran for the presidency, she said, the Democrats smeared him as a "racist," and it has taken time to overcome that.

"He couldn't understand it at first, and it's very frustrating," said Pierson. "But it came with the baggage of running as a Republican.

"It went through a couple of years, during the campaign, where Trump's a racist, he hates brown people, but yet he's doing all of these things that the first black president never did for black people, and so you kind of have this new perspective on who Donald Trump is," she said.

The Kanye factor

In November, after confirming his faith in Jesus Christ, superstar rapper Kanye West affirmed his support for Trump and advised black Americans in an appearance in New York City not to vote Democrat.

"Own your power. Your power is not to just vote Democrat for the rest of our lives. That's not the power," he said, the New York Post's Page Six reported.

In an interview one week earlier, he said black Americans have been "brainwashed" by Democrats who are making them abort their children.

West was asked about his support for Trump.

"I'd rather deal with somebody who call me the N-word to my face than a person that signed me for a lifetime deal on a 255-page contract," West replied. "I'd rather know what I'm dealing with."

The radio host asked if he was worried his support for Trump could be viewed as endorsement of "racism."

"The most racist thing a person can tell me is that I'm supposed to choose something based on my race," West said.

