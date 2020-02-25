VIDEO: Sobbing 6-year-old begs for help during arrest at school

(NEW YORK POST) -- A sobbing 6-year-old Florida girl begged Orlando cops to let her go as she was arrested at school for hitting three employees, disturbing police bodycam video shows.

The footage, released by the family of Kaia Rolle late Monday, shows the first-grader breaking down as she is restrained with zip ties on Sept. 19 at Lucious and Emma Nixon Academy Charter School.

“She’s going to have to come with us now,” Officer Dennis Turner tells a school employee, video shows. “Stand up, stand up ... come over here.”

