Virginia Dems: Why allow only doctors to perform abortions?

(ONE NEWS NOW) You can’t say they don’t keep their word: After pledging to do so, Democrats in Virginia have rolled back decades of abortion restrictions in Old Dominion.

OneNewsNow reported in a Jan 28 story that Democrats were introducing pro-abortion measures to create a “safe haven” for abortion in a state where pro-life laws have existed for two decades.

Virginia’s house delegates are abolishing a 24-hour waiting period, allowing non-doctors to perform abortions, and dropping safety and code regulations at abortion clinics.

