Walmart battles own manager over Sabbath request

(HR DIVE) -- An assistant manager's request to have Saturdays off in accord with his religious beliefs posed a Wisconsin Walmart undue hardship, a district court said (EEOC v. Walmart Stores East LP and Walmart, Inc. No. 18-cv-804 (W.D. Wis. Jan. 16, 2020)).

When Edward Hedican, a Seventh Day Adventist, accepted a job offer as an assistant manager, he told Walmart he would need Saturdays off to observe the Sabbath. The HR manager concluded that the request posed an undue hardship for the store. The manager said the store would lack management coverage on Saturdays, which could lead to a loss in customer service and sales. The HR manager denied the request and rescinded the job offer. She also informed Hedican that there were non-salaried supervisory positions that did not require Saturday work for which he could apply.

