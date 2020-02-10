SECTIONS
Faith Money U.S.
Print

Walmart battles own manager over Sabbath request

Seventh Day Adventist said he would need Saturdays off

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 10, 2020 at 3:18pm
Print

(HR DIVE) -- An assistant manager's request to have Saturdays off in accord with his religious beliefs posed a Wisconsin Walmart undue hardship, a district court said (EEOC v. Walmart Stores East LP and Walmart, Inc. No. 18-cv-804 (W.D. Wis. Jan. 16, 2020)).

When Edward Hedican, a Seventh Day Adventist, accepted a job offer as an assistant manager, he told Walmart he would need Saturdays off to observe the Sabbath. The HR manager concluded that the request posed an undue hardship for the store. The manager said the store would lack management coverage on Saturdays, which could lead to a loss in customer service and sales. The HR manager denied the request and rescinded the job offer. She also informed Hedican that there were non-salaried supervisory positions that did not require Saturday work for which he could apply.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×