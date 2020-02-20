Warren proposes giving taxpayer money to minorities to close 'entrepreneurship gap'

In the middle of a discussion on the economy at the Democratic presidential primary debate in Las Vegas on Thursday, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren proposed a policy that could be described as outright racist.

The progressive senator has prided herself on "having a plan for that" during her presidential run, but her latest idea could be among her worst yet.

Warren began her remarks by speaking of a perceived "entrepreneurship" gap between white people and minorities.

"We have an entrepreneur gap in America, and that is a gap between white entrepreneurs and black and Latino entrepreneurs. And the principal reason for this is they don't have the money for equity to get the business started," she said.

"It's about a $7 billion gap. We want to have real entrepreneurship and a level playing field," Warren continued.

"I have a plan to put the $7 billion in, to have the fund managed by the people who are routinely cut out. It can't just be about taxes, we need to make an investment to level the playing field."

There’s a startup gap between white entrepreneurs and Latino entrepreneurs. The principal reason is that Latino entrepreneurs don’t have the equity to get businesses started. I have a plan to put $7 billion in a fund to help people who are routinely cut out. #DemDebate — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 20, 2020

There's that word "plan" again. But the one word missing? "Racist."

The equation behind Warren's idea may seem simple enough, but the reasoning behind it is tied up in affirmative-action knots.

Warren starts with a number -- the supposed $7 billion in capital between white entrepreneurs and black and Latino ones.

And the plan ends with a racially motivated, authoritarian conclusion: somehow redistributing $7 billion to those minority groups.

Is it the government's responsibility to bankroll potential entrepreneurs with billions of dollars of taxpayer money?

No.

Is it the government's responsibility to bankroll potential entrepreneurs, but only those of specific races and ethnicities?

Definitely no.

Elizabeth Warren's candidacy has been preaching bad news for freedom-loving Americans for months now, but her latest "plan" may just take the cake.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.