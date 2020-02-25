Watch as 110,000 Indians defy narrative that world is anti-Trump, greet president in Trump hats

President Donald Trump was greeted by an excited throng more than 110,000 strong on Monday as he and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepared to deliver remarks at a cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, India.

There goes the left’s narrative that the entire world loathes 45.

Videos of the event circulating on Twitter show the excited crowd dancing to The Village People’s “Macho Man.” Tens of thousands of Indians in attendance wore special “Namaste Trump” hats for the occasion, which became the largest rally of Trump's presidency.

India plays "Macho Man" by Village People as Trump enters Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad, which is packed with 110,000 Indians wearing white "Trump" hats pic.twitter.com/tJW08sNNDa — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 24, 2020

TRENDING: Limbaugh: Coronavirus is less deadly than flu, but 'weaponized' to bring down Trump

A sea of white hats replaces Trump’s trademark red MAGA hats at today’s rally. Hats are placed on every seat at #NamasteTrump pic.twitter.com/VBVZDuaN95 — Courtney Subramanian (@cmsub) February 24, 2020

Namaste, which simply means “hello” when translated from Hindi to English, carries a deeper meaning in Indian culture. It is equivalent to “hello,” but with an added element of sincere respect and reverence.

It has been stated time and again by liberals that people across the globe are united in their disdain for Trump.

Donald Trump embarrasses America. And he does it repeatedly. pic.twitter.com/CziNvNBHPz — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) December 5, 2019

The loudest of them on Twitter and cable news are even asserting that the huge rally was staged simply to feed President Trump’s ego.

The New York Times wrote: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India opted to appeal to Mr. Trump's first love -- crowd size -- as he stages a rally of more than 100,000 people in Ahmedabad on Monday after a drive in from the airport along roads where perhaps 100,000 more will line the motorcade route. The president will almost certainly not be greeted by the 10 million people he expects, but it will look like an enormous crowd nonetheless and, the Indians hope, satisfy his need for affirmation.”

MSNBC’s Steven Benen concludes, “There appears to be an international understanding that the current American president cares about spectacle and celebrations of himself, and so foreign officials have learned to appeal to his narcissism.”

Sure, a country could incentivize or outright force a portion of its population to attend such an event. Parents can force their children to clean house and put on their Sunday best for company, but they can’t force them to fake an energy of enthusiasm in doing so.

While the president is certainly a polarizing figure internationally, the crowd in India seemed drawn to him. It appeared to have a similar energy to the kinds of crowds Trump draws here in the U.S.

Unparalleled vibrancy at the world’s largest stadium. Watch... pic.twitter.com/RupPFsOq2z — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 24, 2020

The left, of course, is disturbed by this.

Critics of the president love to push a fairytale that Trump’s “America first” policy has diminished the standing of the country in the eyes of the world. That could not be further from the truth.

You see, “Namaste” has another meaning.

Aside from being a friendly greeting, Namaste is a Sanskrit phrase combining two phrases to mean “bowing to you” or “I bow to you,” according to Merriam-Webster.

Gone are the days of former President Barack Obama’s 2009 international apology tour, wherein he bowed to the king of Saudi Arabia on the world stage.

With Trump helming American foreign policy, the country and its president are again garnering the kind of respect that should be expected.

Prime Minister Modi heaped praise on Trump on Twitter Monday:

Here is how @POTUS was welcomed in Ahmedabad. During our first meeting at the White House, @realDonaldTrump told me that India has a friend in the White House. He was absolutely correct! Together, we will keep working towards deepening bilateral ties between India & USA. pic.twitter.com/18phrcHbx8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 24, 2020

President Trump might not be winning the international popularity contest. That is not his job. But, people are showing him great respect. Namaste Trump, indeed.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.