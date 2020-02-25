Watch Buttigieg get 'chased' out of campaign stop gone bad

This is the kind of situation that has campaign managers wanting to hide.

It was Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of an Indiana city, who was making a stop in front of a crowd that normally would be supportive: workers striking for higher wages, which Democrat candidates largely have supported.

But that wasn't to be.

TRENDING: Limbaugh: Coronavirus is less deadly than flu, but 'weaponized' to bring down Trump

Watch this Time video that shows him cutting his comments short, and fleeing to his waiting limousine:

On the Youtube Page, Time explained, "Pete Buttigieg has been hounded by protesters during a march with McDonald's workers in Charleston, South Carolina, who are striking for a $15 minimum wage."

A social-media posting included the leadup to the escape:

Pete Buttigieg confronted by minimum wage, racial justice protesters at South Carolina union event https://t.co/wgTGtedRao pic.twitter.com/crr82Htmj3 — TIME (@TIME) February 24, 2020

Joe Saunders' commentary at the Western Journal explained that Buttigieg was "taunted" and "chased out."

The "union event" "didn't go as planned," he reported.

"Unless Buttigieg planned on being taunted by protesters, then basically chased to his waiting vehicle while trying to conduct a harried television interview," he wrote.

Saunders observed, "The sight of a presidential contender being hustled away from a crowd of working-class voters is never good. It’s especially bad when that presidential contender is a Democrat trying to convince his fellow Democrats that he really understands the problems of the poor."

He noted the reception on social media was just as bad – the kind that makes "campaign managers want to stay in bed with their blankets over their heads."

Various comments included: "They ain't having Pete. He runs to his car, shielded by women. The chant: Pete can't be our president, where was 15 in South Bend?"

And "I guess he's not getting the black McDonald worker vote."

Calling it a "public relations disaster," Saunders noted, "With Saturday’s Democratic primary in the Palmetto State fast approaching, public embarrassment isn’t going to help much."