Watch the 'Epstein didn't kill himself' Mardi Gras float

Jeffrey Epstein's death may have ended the latest criminal case against him, but it did anything but put the speculation about what he did, and who he knew, to rest.

For example, that he knew Prince Andrew is well-known. What Prince Andrew may or may not have done on his visits to Epstein isn't that clear.

It's also known that Bill Clinton frequently visited Epstein, and flew with him on his private jet, dubbed the "Lolita Express," a number of times.

The nickname was because of allegations Epstein developed a circle of elite friends and then provided underage girls for them.

He pleaded guilty in 2008 of that offense in Florida and served almost 13 months in custody.

He was convicted on only two crimes as part of a plea deal even though federal officials had identified as many as 36 girls who may have been victims.

He was facing further related charges when his body was found in a New York jail, apparently the victim of suicide although there still remain questions, late last year.

But now a video has made another suggestion:

According to a report from station KTRH, a parade float "shows 'Epstein' in a prison jumpsuit with a woman that resembles Hillary appearing to strangle him from behind."

"The side of the float reads 'Epstein didn't kill himself,'" the report said.

"Paul Blair notes that 'the float was followed by the 'Swinging Epsteins,' which consisted of a bunch of convicted Jefferys walking down the street with nooses around their necks," the report said.