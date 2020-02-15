Watch school official bully team handing out pro-life information

An organization called Created Equal routinely sets up pro-life displays on public property near schools or colleges.

Routinely, the group's members are bullied by pro-abortion activists who don't want others to have the right to express their opinion.

But the latest confrontation that developed wasn't routine, and it has the group asking people to contact an Ohio school and complain about the behavior of one of its officials.

The situation developed at Briggs High School in Columbus. Officials there did not respond to a WND request for comment.

TRENDING: Gowdy unloads on Dems for calling on Barr to resign: 'Dumbest damn thing I have ever heard'

The organization reported it was John Kuijper, a ninth grade administrator, who was harassing Lexie Hall, a young Created Equal representative.

"In the video, Kuijper begins by accusing the young pro-life individuals of being on school grounds. But when this false accusation fails to deter the activists, Kuijper next tries to intimidate them, including Lexie who repeatedly says, 'Please back away' as Kuijper walks into her, trying to force her off of the sidewalk," the group reported.

"When his intimidation fails, Kuijper proceeds to interfere with their free speech. He repeatedly interrupts their conversations and tries to stop students from speaking with or taking literature from the activists. For example, he tells students the activists are 'pro-abortion' and that they're 'trying to kill babies.' He even threatens one student, saying he will never again charge her phone again if she speaks with the pro-life activists," the group reported.

He further alleges the images of abortions are "pornographic."

And he asks a police officer on the scene, "Do we have anything we can file against these idiots?"

The organization discusses the episode on its blog, where, "we consider how Kuijper's actions reveal hypocrisies in abortion supporter’s slogans: 'A middle-aged man leering at a teenaged girl while commenting on her appearance and other qualities implies something shameful. This is hypocritical for someone who professes to belong to a ‘women’s rights’ movement.'"

It also has set up an online petition to allow people to respond to the school and comment.

The video documents that at one point the school officials approaches one pro-lifer so aggressively she tells him to back away because he touched her.

And he tells students who are passing by: "Don't pay any attention to these people, don't look at their signs. Don't talk to them. Don't even engage these folks. They're just nuts."

The petition intended for the school explains, "In the video, Kuijper begins by accusing the young pro-life individuals of being on school grounds. But when this false accusation fails to deter the activists, Kuijper next tries to intimidate them, including a young woman who repeatedly says, 'Please back away' as Kuijper walks into her, trying to force her off of the sidewalk.

"When his intimidation fails, Kuijper proceeds to interfere with their free speech."

The petition calls the situation "wildly inappropriate for an administrator of a public school system."