Watch Stacey Abrams push for going 'around' Constitution in election

Stacey Abrams, who lost the 2018 governor's race in Georgia to Republican Brian Kemp but obstinately refused to concede, now says the nation needs to "go around" its Constitution to take out parts she doesn't like.

That would be the Electoral College.

The Media Research Center pointed out Abrams was on a television talk show when she advocated that "she wants to 'go around the Constitution' to end 'racist' Electoral College … because she thinks we '[don't] have time' to wait for a constitutional amendment."

Stacey Abrams says she wants to "go around the Constitution" to end "racist" Electoral College... because she thinks we "[don't] have time" to wait for a Constitutional amendment.

A posting from the television show, called the View, noted "@staceyabrams explains why she says the electoral college is a 'classist racist system whose time has passed and we need to get rid of it.'"

.@staceyabrams explains why she says the electoral college is a "classist racist system whose time has passed and we need to get rid of it."

The Electoral College, in fact, is the constitutional procedure that keeps votes in Kansas and North Dakota as relevant as those in California and New York.

Without that procedure – and many Democrat states already are advocating for this – the president presumably would be elected by popular vote. That would mean California, New York and a handful of other, far-left states, would control every national election by virtue of their high populations.

The Electoral College dissipates that influence, because the vote is based on congressional representation, and senators for low-population states have the same influence as senators for high-population states.

The issue came up because View hosts asked Abrams to run for president.

She appeared on the show to a left-leaning political action committee.

The MRC, at its Newsbusters web site, explained, "The hosts let Abrams explain at length her group's work in fighting 'voter suppression.' Abrams ranted about the importance of the census for non-white citizens and immigrants. She even warned illegal immigrants and criminals evading arrest that it was important they answer the census to gain political power.:"

Host Sunny Hostin then asked her about the Electoral College.

"Abrams calmly explained how the left could 'jerry rig the system and go around the Constitution' by using the popular vote, because they 'didn't have time,' to make a constitutional amendment. This question was edited out of the aired show but The View's Twitter account promoted it online."

Twitchy, the Twitter feed comment aggregator, said, "Many Democrats have in the recent past claimed that President Trump doesn’t respect the Constitution. The impeachment process in Congress brought out many Dems who wrapped themselves in the Constitution and quoted the Founders while presenting their case against Trump. It appears that we’re getting back to where the Constitution contains some inconveniences for Democrats, as evidenced by what Stacey Abrams, who’s open to VP offers, said on 'The View.'"