Federal officials increasingly are retaliating against whistleblowers with impunity because of President Trump's criticism of the whistleblower whose complaint touched off the Democrats' impeachment, contends the inspector general for the Pentagon.

Advocates for the employees have told lawmakers that individuals are now less likely to speak out against waste and wrongdoing because of the president's reaction to his impeachment, according to the news site Government Executive.

The whistleblower who filed the complaint against Trump, reported to be CIA analyst Eric Ciaramella, was allowed to report hearsay as evidence after the inspector general for the intelligence community changed the requirement. House Democrats have refused to disclose the whistleblower's identity despite the intelligence IG's report that he harbors political bias and once worked for former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden.

The Pentagon's inspector general, Glenn Fine, told a panel of the House Oversight and Reform Committee that Defense Department officials are not taking action when the inspector general validates allegations of whistleblower reprisal.

TRENDING: Whistleblowers now under fire, claims Pentagon inspector general

Fine, insisting it's critical that management take prompt remedial action, called on Congress to move when the department fails to do so.

Fine called it a "disturbing trend" that the Defense Department doesn't agree with his conclusions.

And then there are reprisals, he said.

"Failure to take action sends a message to agency managers that reprisal will be tolerated and also to potential whistleblowers [that they] will not be protected," he claimed.

Government Executive explained: "Lawmakers and other witnesses at the Government Operations Subcommittee hearing expressed concern that Trump's attacks on the whistleblower who originally sounded the alarm on the president's call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in which Trump requested investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son would have a long-term negative effect on those aware of waste, fraud or abuse.

"Trump has referred to the Intelligence Community whistleblower and those who provided him or her with information as spies, promised 'big consequences' for them, repeatedly referred to the whistleblower as 'so-called' and 'fake' and posted a tweet that alleged to identify the individual by name."

The report said Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., the subcommittee’s chairman, said no federal employee should be punished "for doing the right thing."

He claimed Trump's comments will have a chilling effect on other possible whistleblowers.