White Bernie fan and black pro-gun voter get in brutal fight during rally, brawl captured on video

A fight broke out at a rally for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in Colorado this week when a white Sanders supporter became so triggered by a black man wearing a pro-gun T-shirt, he angrily confronted him about it.

A video of the altercation Sunday shows the Sanders supporter violently taking the man to the ground and knocking down a chair and a crowd barrier. Eventually, the pair was separated and the Sanders supporter was pushed away.

The man wearing the shirt, who described himself as black during an interview with CBS Denver, said that the Sanders supporter “had a problem” with his shirt, which read "Black Guns Matter."

"I was recording the event, he walks up and calls me a racist. But I thought, 'What's he know about black lives, about discrimination, or, for that matter, the representation of the shirt?’” he said.

“I think it’s really a sad thing at a Bernie rally, when someone has a difference of opinion, that someone would be treated like that,” he said.

“I thought it really would be a lot more inclusive than that. It’s not a safe place to express differences,” he added.

The man, who was not at the rally to support Sanders, concluded: “I would expect that sort of thing at a Trump rally.”

The man also told the station he bought the shirt while attending a concealed carry class, and complained that the Second Amendment for black Americans “has historically been very restricted.”

CBS Denver spoke to the Sanders supporter. That man, who identified himself as "Tyler," alleged the altercation was started by the man wearing the T-shirt. He complained the man wearing the pro-gun rights shirt was booing Sanders' speech, along with two other men.

The Sanders supporter then alleged he was attacked for trying to film the men booing.

Despite that claim, a second video shows the moments leading up to the fight. In that video, the white Sanders supporter tells the black Second Amendment supporter that his shirt is “racist” during a heated exchange.

When looking at the second video, it appears the Sanders supporter started the altercation.

That video, which is filled with vulgar language, is posted exclusively on the CBS Denver website if you wish to view it there.

CBS Denver reported that neither of the men involved in the fight was removed from the rally at Denver’s Colorado Convention Center, but security did order the men to stay away from each other.

The fight between a black gun rights activist and a Sanders supporter comes the same week Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden criticized Sanders for not disavowing some of his supporters for making violent threats online.

“I know you've seen what's been online,” Biden told MSNBC anchor and commentator Nicole Wallace in an interview Monday.

“The vicious, vicious threats and things they've said, the misogynistic things they've said, referring to the women who are leaders of the Culinary Union and the things that they've said about them. And, actually, they've received death threats.”

During an interview with Teen Vogue in July of last year, Sanders praised young Americans for their “tolerance,” and said his campaign was attempting to unite them to champion his progressive causes.

“I think the younger generation today is probably the most progressive young generation in the history of this country," he said. “It is a generation of tolerance and decency. And that is no small thing. And that generation should be very proud of who they are.”

As conservative investigative journalist James O’Keefe demonstrated last month after a hidden investigation, some of Sanders’ staunchest supporters are advocating for physical violence against their political opponents.

A now-former field organizer for the Bernie Sanders presidential campaign was caught on video by O’Keefe’s Project Veritas saying that if the senator from Vermont does not receive the Democratic Party’s nomination, “Milwaukee will burn.”

“I’m ready to throw down now. I don’t want to wait and have to wait for f—ing DNC. … The billionaire class. The f—ing media, pundits,” said Kyle Jurek, a paid staffer for Sanders’ campaign.

“Walk into that MSNBC studios, drag those motherf—ers out by their hair and light them on fire in the streets,” he continued.

So much for tolerance and unity. Some Sanders supporters seem to have a propensity toward violence.

One thing is for sure. If a white Trump supporter became involved in a fight with a minority man at a political rally over a progressive T-shirt, the establishment media would be salivating.

Look at what they did to Covington Catholic High School student Nicholas Sandmann for being brazen enough to smile during an uncomfortable situation.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.