Wife of reporter describes Bloomberg's threat to her family

(FOX NEWS) -- The wife of a former Bloomberg News reporter claimed Michael Bloomberg threatened to “ruin” her family financially if she spoke out about how the publication killed a story critical of leaders of the Chinese Communist Party.

Leta Hong Fincher, whose husband, Michael Forsythe, now writes for the New York Times, wrote that the former New York City mayor threatened to “devastate” her family if she jeopardized his financial ties to China.

“My story shows the lengths that the Bloomberg machine will go to in order to avoid offending Beijing,” Fincher began an editorial for The Intercept.

