Will Pelosi's act of 'tearism' lead to a GOP House?

In chess, the counter-move of an inexperienced player, eagerly trying to beat a more experienced one, often results in the latter ending the game with the word "checkmate."

Politically, President Donald Trump is a neophyte compared to an old pro, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. However, he outshone her at the State of the Union (SOTU) address. Eager to counter Trump's brilliant speech, Pelosi arose to tear up her copy in an embarrassing, and possibly even criminal, act.

Apart from ensuring a 2020 Trump reelection victory, Pelosi may now also have improved chances for a real Republican long shot.

Pelosi justified her inexcusable behavior, saying, "It was such a dirty speech" so "it was the courteous thing to do considering the alternatives." But her general allegations offered no specifics why the speech was "dirty" or what "alternatives" existed. Furthermore, her SOTU assessment certainly was not shared by a staunch anti-Trump liberal. Commentator Chris Cuomo said of the speech, Trump "celebrated what the country is about."

Clearly, the annual SOTU address provides an incumbent president the opportunity to toot his own horn to show why America is better off under his administration. A president would be foolish not to avail himself of the opportunity.

In recent years, presidents have incorporated "flashes" of showmanship into the event, usually introducing as guests fellow Americans with a story to tell. These provide the very political audience facing him a chance to recognize common ground, unity of purpose and the sense we are all cheering for Team USA.

Despite several such flashes during Trump's address, one would have thought Democrats were attending a funeral. There were few cheers or standing ovations. The sea of Democratic female representatives – all dressed in white, surprisingly without anyone crying out "white privilege" – and their somber-looking male counterparts took cues from head, non-cheering cheerleader Pelosi. She demonstrated immense discomfort for the 80-minute speech, avoiding looking at Trump, fidgeting with the speech pages sprawled out in front of her and even mumbling loud enough to distract Trump.

Sadly, when those flash opportunities arose, Pelosi failed to rigorously lead her troops to cheer or stand. Her recognition of the last surviving Tuskegee airman, 100-year old Charles McGee, came slowly. Having won the fight overseas during World War II only to return home to fight another war for racial equality, McGee was totally ignored by two Democrats – Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. Had any Republicans done this to the African American war hero, cries of racism would still be echoing throughout the halls of Congress.

There were numerous other common-ground moments Democrats ignored, such as low black unemployment. Another moment deserving of celebration – the removal of 7 million people from the food stamp program – only earned hisses from Democrats fearing a tool of their enslavement of the poor was slipping away.

Most annoying among Democrats' failure to extend simple courtesies to a speaking president were the antics of the Tlaib and Omar dynamic duo. Like two little school girls acting up in class, these two "women of color" – always quick to cry racism when affronted – laughed, giggled and talked as Trump spoke. The sergeant at arms probably should have relieved them of their cellphones as they laughingly shared photos or messages. They eventually walked out on the speech – a grand exit calculated to play up to the television cameras. Later, they claimed – ignoring their own childish behavior during the speech – they departed because, "it was all beneath the dignity of the office." These two need to be seated far apart at future events to prevent them from playing together.

Pelosi's actions during the speech reveal that her destruction of her copy was no spur-of-the-moment decision. One sees, despite efforts to hide it, her doing "prep" work. Taking a small number of pages at a time, she ever so slightly ripped the edges so, at the right moment, she could effortlessly make the "grand finale" tear.

At the speech's end, Trump barely finished "and God bless America" before a frothing Pelosi reached for a few pages and tore them in half. The entire text was not that thick – a single tear would have sufficed – however, for dramatic effect, she chose to do it piecemeal to ensure the cameras captured her theatrics. Like a spoiled child who, having lost a chess match, knocks all the pieces to the floor before stomping off, Pelosi's was an Oscar-worthy Academy Award performance.

This was a far cry from Pelosi's pledge, after taking a House majority in midterm elections, Democrats would find "common ground where we can." Common ground was there in Trump's speech, but she refused to acknowledge it. Her shenanigans were an embarrassing display of Trump hatred, unchallenged by her cowered lemming followers.

Unaffected by the biblical assertion vengeance belongs to the Lord, Democrats took it unto themselves by ignoring recognition of deserving citizens.

Pelosi's "act of tearism" will forever taint the dignified role of House speaker. It also raises the issue – political correctness be damned – of a woman, described as too emotional by one critic, occupying the seat. Sadly, her conduct questions a woman scorned's ability to exercise the self-control demanded.

Telling too is that criticism of Pelosi's behavior has been bipartisan. Even Martin Luther King Jr.'s niece, Alveda King, criticized Pelosi for failing to see "the forest for the trees" to grasp the beautiful America blooming beyond. Pelosi supporters claim her act demonstrated strength; King suggested it takes no strength to tear up a speech honoring our heroes.

This November, Pelosi will hear Trump gleefully announce "checkmate" as voters reelect him. It would be great if swept out of office in the same Republican victory wave were a bitter, over-the-hill speaker whose only leadership contribution has been fanning the flames of national division. Trump could ask for nothing more if Tlaib and Omar were caught up in the washout as well.

It is a long shot but Trump's ultimate revenge would be a reelection that generates a Republican-controlled, Pelosi/Tlaib/Omar-free House which then expunges the "forever" impeachment they so cherish.