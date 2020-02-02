SECTIONS
Wives now out-earn their husbands nearly 1/3 the time

'Men's wages have stagnated in the past decade or so, in part because the economy has changed'

Published February 1, 2020 at 8:20pm
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) Income inequality between husbands and wives has decreased, suggesting some success in women's empowerment but also highlighting the cultural changes to which society has yet to adapt.

Among married couples, wives now out-earn their husbands nearly 30% of the time, up from 15.9% in 1981, according to recently released data from the Census Bureau.

“Men’s wages have stagnated in the past decade or so, in part because the economy has changed, moving from manufacturing jobs to more service-oriented professions,” said Sarah Jane Glynn, a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress, a left-of-center think tank.

