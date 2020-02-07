SECTIONS
Woman with 5 warrants gives fake name that also had warrant

Pulled over by cops when baggy containing marijuana was tossed from car window

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 7, 2020 at 3:36pm
(WICHITA FALLS TIMES RECORD NEWS) Wichita Falls police arrested a woman Friday for five warrants including allegedly giving officers a fictitious name during a traffic stop. The fake name the suspect provided also had an arrest warrant.

According to the probable cause affidavit, shortly after 9 p.m., Wednesday, January 15, officers observed a vehicle fail to use a turn signal. After the vehicle was stopped, both the driver and passenger were detained after the officers observed something fly out of the passenger window.

The passenger, later identified as Shareeka Strawn, 28, told officers her name was Porshala Strawn.

