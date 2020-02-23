SECTIONS
Woman is savagely beaten 'coronavirus rage' attack

After stepping in to defend her Chinese friend from racist abuse

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 23, 2020 at 2:14pm
(DAILY MAIL) -- A woman was punched and knocked unconscious after she stepped in to defend her Chinese friend who was accused of carrying coronavirus.

Trainee lawyer Meera Solanki, from Solihull, was out with friends celebrating her 29th birthday at Birmingham's Ana Rocha Bar and Gallery on Frederick Street.

Miss Solanki was inside the venue with her friends including Mandy Huang, 28, who was visiting from London, when the group were targeted by a group of Asian men.

