Xi Jinping demands more policing, internet controls

(HONG KONG NEWS) President Xi Jinping has called for tightened control over online discussion and increased policing to ensure "positive energy" and social stability, as the mainland struggles to contain the deadly new coronavirus.

The government must "strengthen the management and control of online media," and "crack down on those who seize the opportunity to create rumours" on the internet, Xi said in a February 3 speech published by state media on Saturday.

Simultaneously, "it is necessary to increase use of police force and strengthen the visible use of police," Xi said, calling for a crackdown on behaviour that "disrupts social order" including hoarding medical supplies.

Read the full story ›