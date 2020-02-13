YouTube removes video of Rand Paul reading alleged whistleblower's name on Senate floor

(THE HILL) YouTube has removed a video from its platform that shows Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) stating on the Senate floor the name of a person who conservative media have suggested is the whistleblower whose complaint triggered the impeachment inquiry of President Trump.

The company, home to millions of hours of video content, said in a statement on Thursday that “videos, comments, and other forms of content that mention the leaked whistleblower’s name" violate its community guidelines and will be removed from the site.

"We’ve removed hundreds of videos and over ten thousand comments that contained the name. Video uploaders have the option to edit their videos to exclude the name and reupload," Ivy Choi, a spokesperson, said in the statement, which was first reported by Politico.

