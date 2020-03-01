1 in 5 adults fear Martians will invade Earth in next 50 years

(STUDY FINDS) -- LONDON — It’s a question that’s been asked since the beginning of space exploration and beyond: are we alone in the universe? There’s been no shortage of UFO sightings across the globe in recent years, so perhaps it shouldn’t be a big surprise that a new survey reveals one in five people fear Earth will be invaded by aliens by the year 2068.

Overall, half of the 2,000 British adults who took part in the survey believe in the existence of aliens and that first contact with an alien lifeforms will occur in the next 50 years. They don’t think martians would have good intentions either: 22% are worried for their lives in the event of an invasion. But our interstellar neighbors aren’t the only threat to humanity. Of those who believe contact with aliens is imminent, 71% expect to face danger from panicked humans amid the chaos.

The survey, commissioned by FOX ahead of its “War Of The Worlds” reboot in the United Kingdom, also shows that 71% of believers think Earth has already been visited by aliens at some point in history.

