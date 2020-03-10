10-year-old handcuffed, fingerprinted, charged with felony

There are few video games these days that don't feature putting the crosshairs of a weapon on people, buildings, vehicles or aircraft.

So why were two 10-year-olds near Colorado Springs arrested, cuffed and fingerprinted for doing exactly that?

It's because they were not in a video game but pointing their weapons at passing vehicles. Toy weapons, that is. Broken Nerf guns, in fact.

An angry driver called police, and El Paso County Sheriff's deputies arrested Gavin Carpenter and his friend. The boys were handcuffed and taken to the Colorado Springs Police Department for mugshots and fingerprinting.

Gavin's mother, Stefanie Magness Carpenter, recounted the ordeal on social media.

"I've been waiting 217 days to be able to share our story ... on July 24, 2019 my 10 year old son, Gavin, got arrested for playing with a fake gun and a nerf gun while outside playing 'Fortnite' with a friend at a house off post."

The boys were charged with Felony Menacing, a Class 5 felony.

"My point to telling the world what happened is to inform ALL parents that this could happen to anyone with children. We waited to tell our story until now because we had to wait until this was expunged from his record," she explained.

The local Fox station reported Gavin stated the boys were pretending to shoot at about five to 10 cars until one man stopped.

"He slammed his breaks and started reversing as fast as he could," Gavin said. "He came up and started getting very heated and was very mad. I was at the time, very scared."

Gavin's parents finally got him released from custody at 10:30 p.m. and then contacted a lawyer for help getting the charge expunged.

Prosecutors allowed Gavin to do community service, submit an essay and other tasks.

Stephanie told the station: "The kids don't understand the way the world thinks right now. So, they don’t know what we know ... they are kids."

Gavin's father, Chris Carpenter, said he's working with his to try to rebuild trust of police.

"Were trying to establish now for the boys a few events to help build trust in law enforcement because it was shattered," Carpenter said. "We want them to not be scared and show that law enforcement is their friends, and they need to show them the proper respect."

The sheriff's office didn't comment directly on the case.

"If anyone is dissatisfied with the actions of any employee of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, they have administrative avenues available to them," the statement said. "We encourage citizens to take advantage of those avenues."

Stephanie's social media statement emphasized that the family always has been law-abiding, with Chris on active duty Army for 18 years.

"Unfortunately, our whole family has honestly lost respect. I thought Colorado would be the state that we came back to as a family after Chris retires from the military ... but after all of this it is confirmed we do not want to EVER come back to this state. In fact, the next 2.5 months can't go quick enough as we are all ready to leave. I can't live in a state where my kids can't be kids and play outside without being scared of being arrested," she said.