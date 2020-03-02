2/3 of Americans would turn down free cruise amid coronavirus

(STUDY FINDS) -- NEW YORK — The ongoing saga of the novel coronavirus feels like a bad dream, and we’re all waiting to wake up. Unfortunately, if recent events and headlines are anything to go on, it seems things in the United States may get worse before they get better. The coronavirus may not be the harbinger of the apocalypse that some reports are making it out to be, but it’s a serious health concern nonetheless. Whether it’s the flu, coronavirus, or any other winter ailment, Americans all over the country are suddenly being faced with the reality that it is at least possible that they’ll come down with an illness in the near future.

With that in mind, the results of a recent survey of 1,013 Americans paints a rather unprepared picture. Conducted by GOBankingRates, the research found that half of respondents have absolutely no savings in the event they come down with an illness and can’t work. That could be a big problem with coronavirus apparently poised to break into the U.S. in a big way.

Respondents were asked about a number of coronavirus related topics, with most being centered around finance. For now, at least, 90% said their pockets aren’t any lighter due to the virus. That may change in the coming weeks and months, though, with coronavirus already wreaking havoc on the global financial scene.

