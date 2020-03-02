SECTIONS
2 Obama administration officials clash on screen

March 20, 2020
(FOX NEWS) -- The issue of how big a role federal agencies should play in the response to the coronavirus outbreak led to some fireworks on MSNBC on Thursday.

"I don't have time to listen to bull----, people," a fed-up Craig Fugate, a former administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), said, as he took off his earpiece and stormed out of the set during an interview with the network's Katy Tur.

He bolted after another guest, Andy Slavitt – a former acting administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services – claimed Fugate's comments weren't "helpful" in addressing the outbreak.

