2 Russian jets intercepted near Alaska

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- The United States and Canada intercepted two Russian aircraft that were flying off the coast of Alaska.

The interception occurred Monday when two Russian Tu-142 maritime reconnaissance aircraft entered the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone over the Beaufort Sea, which is located north of Alaska.

Although the planes did not enter either U.S. or Canadian airspace, at one point, they came as close as 50 nautical miles to Alaska’s coast. The aircraft were intercepted by U.S. F-22s and Canadian CF-18 fighters in addition to support aircraft. The Russian aircraft remained within the identification zone for about four hours, according to North American Aerospace Defense Command.

