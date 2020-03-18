SECTIONS
$2,000 to many Americans is White House coronavirus plan

Includes $300 billion for small businesses

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 18, 2020 at 2:47pm
(WASHINGTON POST) -- WASHINGTON - White House officials are working with congressional Republicans on an emergency stimulus package that could send two $1,000 checks to many Americans and also devote $300 billion towards helping small businesses avoid mass layoffs, according to two senior administration officials.

No final decisions have been made and talks with Republican leaders remain fluid, but the growing scale of the $1 trillion rescue plan is coming into sharper focus.

The White House will still need backing from Democrats before any plan can be pushed into law, but many Democrats have said they would support sending cash payments to Americans who are struggling to pay bills because of the virus's economic impact. Still, multiple levels of negotiations remain.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







