Up to 450 pedophiles/month arrested in U.K. as internet drives 'explosion' of child-sex abuse

(LONDON INDEPENDENT) Up to 450 paedophiles are being arrested every month in the UK amid an “explosion” of online offences, a report has revealed.

The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) said law enforcement was “struggling to keep up” with evolving methods of child sexual abuse being facilitated by the internet.

A report released on Thursday said millions of indecent images of children were in circulation worldwide, and could be accessed from mainstream search engines in just three clicks.

It said that since 2016, British police have been arresting between 400 and 450 people a month for associated offences.

