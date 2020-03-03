'Hell yes': Beto O'Rourke is Biden's man on gun control

At a rally in Dallas on the eve of Super Tuesday, a resurgent Joe Biden promised former Rep. Beto O'Rourke -- known for his vow to seize certain firearms from law-abiding citizens -- will lead his gun control effort if he wins the White House this fall.

O'Rourke joined fellow former Democratic presidential candidates Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar in endorsing the "establishment candidate" Biden against self-declared democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

"I'm gonna guarantee you this is not the last you've seen of this guy," said Biden, with an arm around O'Rourke.

"You're going to take care of the gun problem with me. You're gonna to be the one who leads this effort," the former vice president told the former Texas lawmaker.

"I'm counting on you. I'm counting on you. We need you badly, the state needs you, the country needs you," Biden said. "Thank you, thank you, thank you."

See Biden's promise to Beto O'Rourke:

O'Rourke, while still in the White House race, responded to the murder of 22 people at a Walmart in his hometown of El Paso, Texas, last August with a vow.

"Hell yes, we're going to take your AR-15, your AK-47," he said.

When asked what he would do if gun owners refused to comply, he said police would seize the weapons.

He told MSNBC in an interview during the campaign that "just as in any law that is not followed or flagrantly abused, there have to be consequences or else there is no respect for the law."

"So you know, in that case I think there would be a visit by law enforcement to recover that firearm and to make sure that it is purchased, bought back so that it cannot be potentially used against somebody else," O'Rourke said.