5.7-mag quake shakes Salt Lake City, biggest in 28 years

'Extremely bad timing, because we already have the coronavirus issue going'

Published March 18, 2020 at 2:21pm
(AP) -- SALT LAKE CITY — An earthquake shook millions of people across metro Salt Lake City Wednesday, closing an international airport hub, showering bricks onto sidewalks and damaging a spire and statue atop the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ iconic Salt Lake Temple.

The epicenter of the 5.7-magnitude quake was just southwest of Salt Lake City, between the airport and the Great Salt Lake. The temblor and its aftershocks physically and mentally rattled approximately 2.8 million people who are already hunkered down amid the coronavirus epidemic.

“This is extremely bad timing, because we already have the coronavirus issue going on right now causing a lot of anxiety,” Gov. Gary Herbert said.

