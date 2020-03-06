6.3M noncitizens entered U.S. at northern border before Canada's national lockdown

(BREITBART) Nearly 6.3 million noncitizens were granted admission to the United States in the last two and a half months by air, land, and sea at ports of entry along the northern border before Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a national lockdown.

On March 16, Trudeau said he would be shutting down Canada’s borders to noncitizens with exemptions for permanent Canadian residents, diplomats, aircrews, and American citizens. Before the announcement, Trudeau had not issued a single travel ban — not even for China, Iran, South Korea, or Italy.

