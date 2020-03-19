SECTIONS
Health World
Print

99% of those who died from virus had other illness, Italy says

More than 75% had high blood pressure, about 35% had diabetes and 1/3 suffered from heart disease

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 19, 2020 at 4:39pm
Print

(BLOOMBERG) More than 99% of Italy’s coronavirus fatalities were people who suffered from previous medical conditions, according to a study by the country’s national health authority.

After deaths from the virus reached more than 2,500, with a 150% increase in the past week, health authorities have been combing through data to provide clues to help combat the spread of the disease.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s government is evaluating whether to extend a nationwide lockdown beyond the beginning of April, daily La Stampa reported Wednesday. Italy has more than 31,500 confirmed cases of the illness.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×