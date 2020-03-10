'Affordable' health care? The 'disrupters' are providing it

According to Bloomberg Business Week, Walmart is opening "Walmart Health" centers that will provide appointments with doctors for only $30 and teeth cleaning for only $25. In addition to the 2,000 vision care centers that offer free or low-cost vision checks with the purchase of glasses for as little as $40, the centers will provide doctor examinations, X-rays, vaccinations, prescription drugs, all with posted prices and all for lots less than a typical clinic. "Health care the Walmart way." Provide more to more for less – 40% less.

Wow. That is going to disrupt the health care industry!

Many customers will opt to pay cash since Walmart prices are almost the same as co-pays. Those Americans will then carry just low-priced catastrophic insurance, as opposed to what the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) mandated. Health care costs will actually decrease, unlike the $3,000 annual increase to average families thanks to Obamacare. And Walmart accepts all insurance, including Medicare and Medicaid.

Amazon and CVS have even more plans to disrupt the health care industry.

Because of Walmart, CVS and Amazon, all Americans will have access to affordable health care. Private industry will deliver what government-mandated insurance did not – affordable health care through consumer choice, freedom and not by coerced health "insurance." All this as former President Obama "celebrates" the 10-year anniversary of the ACA, which is March 23, 2020.

TRENDING: 2 Fox stars gave Donna Brazile lesson in manners after outrageous 'Go to hell' comment

What these companies are doing is capitalism at its best. Innovation to increase market share and profits by providing more to more for less. Innovation from competition.

So how can these companies provide more services to more people for less cost, to offer affordable health care when Obamacare failed? Because these dustrupters are treating health care as a product (capitalism) instead of focusing on how payments are made by mandating health care insurance (government regulation). These disrupters will permanently change the status quo.

Who wanted mandated health insurance? Hospitals, clinics, insurance companies, nursing unions, Democrats, government bureaucrats.

Who is fighting against the Walmart Health centers? Hospitals, clinics, insurance companies, nursing unions, Democrats, government bureaucrats – special interests more interested in how to get paid than in really providing affordable health care.

The establishment folks fight against the disrupters as those disrupters make real change for the benefit of their customers.

Disrupters: Ford with assembly lines, Tesla with electric cars, Fracking with oil production, IBM with memory chips/disc storage/operating systems, Apple with customer friendly computers, Google with searches, Amdahl with air cooled mainframes, ETFs with stock ownership, Edison with light bulbs, Amazon with online retail, Fed Ex with fast delivery, Verizon with cellphones, Monsanto/John Deere/Caterpillar with agriculture yields, etc etc etc. They provide more to more for less. Innovation through competition. Disrupters.

In every case, the establishment, those people entrenched in their jobs, tried to control the disrupters with taxes, regulations, legal challenges and legislation.

Our Founding Fathers were disrupters. They developed a contract between the states (Constitution) to create a federal government that is accountable to the states and to we the people through a representative government of a House, a Senate and an Electoral College. They created a president and executive branch equal to the legislature, not accountable to the legislature the way a prime minister in the U.K. is accountable to Parliament. A republic. Disruption.

Establishment politicians and government employees/bureaucrats have been trying to negate that contract ever since the states agreed to it.

Government bureaucrats are accountable to our president as the representative of we the people … not the other way around as Democrats tried to convince us during the impeachment trials. They forgot that the Constitution limits the powers of federal government agencies/employees and that it makes them accountable to the president. The president sets policy, not the bureaucrats. The president determines what is inappropriate, not the bureaucrats.

Well, President Donald J. Trump is another one of those disrupters – from running his campaign to running the executive branch. His campaign cost half as much as Hillary Clinton's. More to more for less.

Trump changed the office of the president permanently. Slowness is not longer acceptable. Inaction is no longer acceptable. Deals that do not put America first are no longer acceptable. Americans will never again accept the media telling them what a president thinks or does instead of hearing directly from the president.

And who is fighting Trump? Globalists. Establishment. Bureaucrats. Politicians, lobbyists and media who used to control America and the world before Trump.

Like Walmart, President Trump is a capitalist. A competitor. A disrupter. Making America great again – never to be the same again.