America could become new epicenter of coronavirus, says WHO

Following a "very large acceleration" in infections, the United States could become the new coronavirus epicenter, the World Health Organization warned on Tuesday.

WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris told reporters that during the previous 24 hours, 85% of the new cases were from Europe and the United States.

Of those, 40% were from the United States, she said, according to DailyMail.com.

Italy still has the highest number of coronavirus deaths in the world, with more than 6,000. In the country of origin, China, 3,281 people have died since the outbreak began in late December.

The death toll in the United States climbed to 586 on Monday, spiking more than 100 in a single day.

There are now a total of 46,500 cases in the U.S., with an increase of more than 11,000 on Monday alone.

A reporter asked the WHO spokeswoman Harris whether the United States could become the new epicenter.

"We are now seeing a very large acceleration in cases in the U.S. So it does have that potential," she said.

The U.S. she said, has "a very large outbreak and an outbreak that is increasing in intensity."

Harris said she also expects a sharp increase in case numbers and deaths globally.

Currently, there are 410,482 cases, with 18,295 deaths and 107,089 recoveries.

President Trump, meanwhile, is warning that the cure -- virtually shutting down the nation's economy -- could be worse than the disease.

The White House's "15 days to slow the spread" guidelines are set for re-evaluation next Monday.

In a Fox News "virtual townhall" Tuesday, Trump said he wants the country's economy re-opened by Easter, April 12.

On Twitter Tuesday morning, he contended at-risk populations could be protected while the economy is re-opened.

"Our people want to return to work," Trump wrote. "They will practice Social Distancing and all else, and Seniors will be watched over protectively & lovingly. We can do two things together. THE CURE CANNOT BE WORSE (by far) THAN THE PROBLEM! Congress MUST ACT NOW. We will come back strong!"

At the daily coronavirus task force briefing, Trump announced new policies, including closing restaurants and banning social gatherings with more than 10 people. Many states already have implemented such measures.

Citing the harsh economic impact of the shutdown, he indicated he wants a quick return to normal life.

"America will, again, and soon, be open for business. Very soon," he said.

"A lot sooner than three or four months that somebody was suggesting. Lot sooner. We cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself. We're not going to let the cure be worse than the problem," he said.

Trump said he told his team that if it were up to health care professionals, the "entire world" would be shut down.