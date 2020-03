(FOX NEWS) A man in Morristown, N.J., has gone viral after he was spotted holding a sign thanking medical staff for “saving [his] wife’s life.”

The man, whose identity is unclear at this time, was seen through the back window of the emergency department at Morristown Medical Center.

“Thank you all in [the] emergency for saving my wife’s life. I love you all,” reads the sign. The man also appears to be holding his hand over his heart.

Read the full story ›