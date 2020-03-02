SECTIONS
Amy Klobuchar suspends campaign, endorsing Biden

After failing to break into top tier of Democrat candidates

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 2, 2020 at 1:46pm
(FOX NEWS) -- Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar is ending her Democratic presidential campaign and will endorse former Vice President Joe Biden, Fox News has confirmed.

“The Klobuchar campaign confirms the senator is flying to Dallas to join Vice President Biden at his rally tonight where she will suspend her campaign and endorse the vice president,” said Carlie Waibel, the Klobuchar campaign press secretary.

Klobuchar's withdrawal comes a day before the Super Tuesday contests and follows former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s exit from the race.

