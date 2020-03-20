Analyst: Crisis will shift manufacturing from China to U.S.

The United States will drastically curb its reliance on China for production as a result of the coronavirus pandemic that orignated in the communist nation, predicts Fox Business Network host Maria Bartiromo.

"There is going to be a major shift on the part of corporate America as well as government agencies to focus on production in America," she said on Fox News' "America's Newsroom" on Thursday.

It bodes ill for China, Bartiromo said.

"I think this crisis, over the long term, is gonna be bad news for China because American companies are not going to trust that China will keep to their contracts," she said.

TRENDING: 2 Fox stars gave Donna Brazile lesson in manners after outrageous 'Go to hell' comment

The U.S. will be "much more prepared" in the future.

Bartiromo said the "America first" policy of the Trump administration will shift American companies and parts of the government from dependence on Chinese suppliers.

"We need to change that mentality, we need to make sure the production is happening in American and our own vital institutions, that really they are probably the bulk of buying when it comes to health care products, in the government, they need to start buying American as well," she said.

Bartiromo predicted, "I think you're going to see a fundamental change in the way we operate in terms of business and individuals after we have gone through this crisis."