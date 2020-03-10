Angry Biden tells Detroit worker: 'You're full of sh**'

Embattled Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden lashed out Tuesday morning at a Detroit auto worker who challenged his position on the Second Amendment, telling him, "You're full of s---."

Biden has announced that if elected, he would put failed presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke, who wants to take guns forcibly from owners, in charge of his gun-control agenda.

WATCH: "You’re full of sh*t," @JoeBiden tells a man who accused him of "actively trying to end our Second Amendment right." "I support the Second Amendment," Biden adds while vising under-construction auto plant in Detroit. @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/sueOSBaY9P — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) March 10, 2020

"You're gonna take away our guns," the worker told Biden.

Biden quickly responded, "You're full of sh**."

"Shush-shush!" Biden told a woman who tried to interject. "I support the Second Amendment."

"The Second Amendment right now if you yell 'fire,' that's not free speech," Biden told the worker, WWJ radio in Detroit reported. "From the very beginning, I have a shotgun, a twin gauge, a 12-gauge, my sons hunt. Guess what? I'm not taking your gun away at all. Do you need 100 rounds?"

Biden insisted he won't take away guns.

"I DID NOT SAY THAT!" he shouted. "(It was in) a viral video? Just like the other ones they're putting out. They're lies. ... Take your AR14s."

Biden shoved his finger in the man's face and complained, "You're pushing up on me."

After a minute, Biden's people and other workers pushed him through to shake more hands, the station reported.

The confrontation developed while Biden was seeking support Tuesday as Michigan Democrats voted in their primary.

One Twitter user expressed appreciation for the fact Biden is "fighting back" against "misinformation."

But another pointed out that it was Biden who announced "he would put Beto in charge of guns and Beto said *[email protected] yeah we're coming for your guns."