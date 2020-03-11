AOC: Avoiding Chinese restaurants due to coronavirus is 'racist'

Avoiding Chinese restaurants for fear of contracting the deadly coronavirus is "straight-up racism," charges U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

The freshman lawmaker, whose far-left faction has challenged House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's leadership, said Tuesday night in an Instagram Live chat that many Asian restaurants are suffering because of bigotry.

"Honestly, it sounds almost so silly to say, but there's a lot of restaurants that are feeling the pain of racism," she said. "People are literally not patroning [sic] Chinese restaurants. They're not patroning [sic] Asian restaurants because of just straight-up racism around the coronavirus."

The COVID-19 virus, which is believed to have originated in Wuhan, China, certainly has hurt Chinese businesses. But Peter Tu, a director at the Flushing Chinese Business Association in New York, pointed out that Asians themselves are among the citizens who are avoiding public outings, such as going out to eat, the Washington Examiner reported

See the video:

In the Instgram chat, Ocasio Cortez also addressed rumors that she may run for president in 2028.

She said "people" keep bringing up "the future, like 2028, like blah blah blah."

"I think what's really important is that we have a lot of work that we need to do right now," Ocasio-Cortez said. "And I want to like level with all of you: I'm not a person that aspires to position. I aspire to a mission."

She said the country needs to address many issues.

"We can't swing from one savior to another, and there is a lot of saviorism [sic] in politics, like whose next, whose gonna save us," she said.