Astonishing: Homeowners threatened with eviction for working at home!

Government officials all across the country have been encouraging people, when they can, to work at home to lessen their interaction with others and possibly cut down on the chances that COVID-19 could be passed from one person to another.

But in one condo development in Tennessee, residents, including owners and renters, have been told they must vacate the premises by the end of April for doing just that.

In a column at PJMedia, Stephen Green wrote about the devastating situation the residents are facing.

"A Reddit user went to the legal advice thread with a question about being evicted for working from his condo along with 24 other 'offenders,'" the column explained.

The resident noted he had been notified of a demand that he leave the premises.

"I'd like to know if this is legal? If so, are they allowed to take my house and stick me with the remainder of the mortgage. What kind of lawyer do I need to fight this?"

Explained the commentary, "The HOA complaint – which was verified as legit by thread moderators … says, 'It has come to our attention that you are in violation of Article VII, Section 8 of our Bylaws' which state that 'Commercial business may not be maintained or transacted on any lot or in any residential unit.' As a result, 'we will be invoking Section II, Article 4 of the Bylaws, which allows the board to foreclose on any property that is in violation.'"

Get out by "April 30, 2020," the letter orders.

The board commented it had determined "this includes any work from home activities."

Further, its observations have that the recipient is engaged in "such activities."

Eviction proceedings are threatened then.

The commentary explained the legality of the notice actually is questionable, since "there is a lack of requisite language," according to one Redditor.

"For tenants, it fails to give opportunity to cure; for homeowners, there's a whole host of additional issues," was the explanation.

The commentary said, "What is clear is that the HOA president is the kind of organically useless martinet for whom lampposts were invented."

The name of the organization, on the Reddit post, was blacked out.