Atheists, Jews, Christians, Muslims all agree to fight for free speech

Free speech on college and university campuses must be protected, members of atheist, Jewish, Catholic and Muslim organizations all agree.

It's why they've formed an unusual coalition to oppose a court decision that let Georgia Gwinnett College off the hook after it was caught censoring speech.

The coalition is appealing a case to the Supreme Court brought by two students who were given free speech on only .0015% of the campus.

Lawyers for Chike Uzuegbunam and Joseph Bradford explain the background.

"Student Chike Uzuegbunam tried to share his Christian faith with other students on the Lawrenceville, Georgia, campus in 2016. College officials quickly stopped him because he had not reserved one of two tiny zones where free expression was allowed without a permit – zones that together made up only 0.0015% of campus. When Uzuegbunam reserved a zone and again tried to share his faith, officials again ordered him to stop because someone complained, which made his evangelization efforts 'disorderly conduct' under a Gwinnett policy that applied to any expression that 'disturbs the peace and/or comfort of person(s),'" explained the lawyers, who are with the Arizona-based ADF.

Then Bradford "chose not to speak at all after seeing how officials treated Uzuegbunam."

Their appeal to the Supreme Court explains that the lower courts dropped the students' legal case because the college changed its practice after their case was filed to make it moot.

But the appeal pointed out that six circuits hold that a government's policy change does not moot nominal-damages claims.

Now, friend-of-the-court briefs have been filed on behalf of the two students by atheist activists, Muslim organizations, Jewish groups and Catholic clubs.

"Government officials should be held responsible for enacting and enforcing policies that trample students' constitutionally protected freedoms. If they get off scot free, they or others can simply do it again," said ADF Senior Counsel John Bursch. "Neither the district court nor the appeals court held Georgia Gwinnett College officials accountable for how they repeatedly mistreated, censored, and intimidated the two students involved in this case."

Two federal courts declined to decide whether Georgia Gwinnett's policy violated the First Amendment and then be dismissed from the case by changing the policy.

ADF attorneys filed the lawsuit, Uzuegbunam v. Preczewski, to challenge the college's speech zone and speech code policies, only to be told there was nothing to decide since Gwinnett officials changed their policy.

"Leaving this issue to further percolate in the lower courts will have predictable, serious consequences to the rule of law," a brief filed by the American Humanist Association explains. "The Eleventh Circuit now holds that a victim of a past constitutional violation is remediless even when the challenged policy has been enforced against the plaintiff before its repeal. ... The Eleventh Circuit's decision, as the Petitioners summarized: 'allows government officials to evade accountability for their misconduct and closes federal courts to many citizens who seek to vindicate their priceless constitutional rights.'"

Another brief came from the Islam & Religious Freedom Action Team, which wrote: "The Eleventh Circuit decided that after the school withdrew its policy, Chike's claim no longer mattered since he did not suffer quantifiable financial harm beyond the injury of having his rights infringed. That is wrong. Our constitutional freedoms are priceless, and the government should not be able to violate them without consequence simply by changing its ways before litigation concludes."