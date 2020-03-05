Australian toilet-paper truck catches fire sparking new tissue tizzy

(TODAY ONLINE) A delivery truck carrying toilet paper has burst into flames in the Australian city of Brisbane, ratcheting up a sense of panic about the availability of the product generated by the coronavirus outbreak.

Shoppers have swept the shelves clean of toilet paper all week and supermarket chains Woolworths and Coles have had to limit the amount people can buy.

The government has urged people not to stockpile it and Prime Minister Scott Morrison has even tried to calm consumers worries about the tissue, as Australia's tally of coronavirus infections has climbed to 53. It has had two deaths.

The truck caught fire after its engine exploded in the suburbs of Australia's third-largest city late on Wednesday, police and firefighting services said.

