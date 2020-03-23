SECTIONS
Barr confirms Durham's Russia investigation stays on track

And Jordan says it'll be done 'this summer'

Published March 23, 2020 at 9:51am
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- For those wondering if U.S. Attorney John Durham's secretive review of the origins and conduct of the Trump-Russia investigation will be delayed by the growing coronavirus outbreak in the United States, a new report offered a clue.

Attorney General William Barr told the Wall Street Journal in an interview published Monday that Durham, the top federal prosecutor in Connecticut, was in Washington, D.C., last week working on the high-profile inquiry with staffers.

“There’s some discombobulation, but part of what we’re trying to do is keep up the mission,” Barr said of the Justice Department’s commitment to proceeding with criminal investigations, prioritize coronavirus-related fraud prosecutions, keep the justice system functioning amid court closures and trial suspensions, and pursue other Trump administration priorities during a deadly outbreak.

