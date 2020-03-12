Bernie Sanders finally wins California

(VOX) It’s finally official: Sen. Bernie Sanders has won the California primary, guaranteeing him an influx of delegates and momentum as he tries to stave off gains by former Vice President Joe Biden.

While this victory was expected, it’s taken on greater importance for Sanders, enabling him to claim a major Super Tuesday success after Biden swept the lion’s share of states in the past two weeks. Of the 14 states that voted on Super Tuesday, Sanders won only four. And in the week that followed, he’s picked up just one so far.

As such, this California victory is significant. The state has a whopping 415 pledged delegates, and gains there are likely to bring the two frontrunners closer to one another, even as Biden continues to build on his lead.

