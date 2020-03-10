How Biden became the Comeback Kid without breaking a sweat

America loves the Comeback Kid.

The Comeback Kid exemplifies tenacity, courage and refusal to give up, scoring a knockout in Round 10 after having been beaten all around the ring for the first nine rounds. His supporters are calling him the Comeback Kid, and I wish there were some way to deny Joe Biden that glorious title. He has none of the above qualities. Joe Biden did nothing emblematic of a Comeback Kid. Instead, Joe Biden was whisked to the head of the line by strange and sinister forces of American politics.

An interesting theory wafted my way that you might enjoy. The Democratic Party leaders had decided to go ahead and let Bernie Sanders win their nomination if the votes fell that way. There was a lot of support for Bernie among a certain kind of Democrat, and the leaders vetoed any attempt to sabotage Bernie's campaign – at least at first.

There was a great deal of fear inside the Democratic Party that President Trump was right when he declared, "America will never become a socialist nation!" The Democratic leadership assumed that Sanders would play the traditional political game of keeping all communication on track and would refrain from any statements that might undermine his candidacy. They thought Bernie would comment a lot on the need for the government to do more for the people, give occasional previews of how great it would be when the government supplies free stuff for one and all, and utter flat-out denials that he was in any way sympathetic to the kind of socialism that reminds people of communism and its abysmal record of slaughter (like the Hungarian Revolution, Tiananmen Square, or countless other examples), repression and imprisonment of those who yearn for freedom. They thought Bernie would make a lot of comments about his being a democratic socialist, with the emphasis on "democratic." That line had saved Bernie a lot of misery, and Democratic leaders saw no need to change it.

However, Bernie went the opposite way! When it came to Cuba, Bernie waxed ecstatic describing the wonders Castro had brought to Cuba. A number of prominent Americans, including Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and even Colin Powell, have offered praise to the Castro regime in years past. They might not be so eager to do so today, but Bernie seemed to have no such compunctions, and Bernie did it all on CBS television, right before "60 Minutes," giving his opponents a good red-meat target and worrying the hell out of the Democratic leaders when they realized that Bernie was handing out fresh weaponry to Donald Trump.

Then the Democrats got really scared. They caved. Those with any religion may have prayed for heaven to send them campaign saboteurs as effective as the ones who derailed Bernie four years ago. Bernie is no dummy; he knew what he was doing, and he kept on doing it. Bernie acted like a fourth-grade boy just learning how to cuss and enjoying every minute of the reaction he got. He just couldn't help himself. Bernie Sanders is incapable of soft-pedaling his enthusiasm for socialism. He's never grasped the "stealth," incremental aspect of the Marxist agenda the way so many of his so-called "moderate" colleagues have. Rather than facilitate the camel poking its nose into the tent, Bernie wants to drive the whole camel right into the tent.

And so, faced with the way voters would react to Bernie's unabashed admiration for a murderous Commie despot, what did these saboteurs do? As quickly as the issuance of a battlefield commission, they pronounced Joe Biden the "Comeback Kid"! Unlike the Comeback Kids in sports and war, Biden never even had to break a sweat to become America's Comeback Kid – or at least the Democratic Party's Comeback Kid. All he had to do was let Bernie compulsively reveal himself as a Commie-symp and, thereby, self-destruct.

If anything in this column annoys you, you need not send us a written protest. I told you it was a theory. That's all, just a theory.

And, years ago back in North Carolina, Cousin Guerney taught us never to believe a fact unless it's supported by a theory!